Gorillaz Play All of ‘Humanz’ at First U.S. Show in 7 Years

By Hayden Wright

It’s been seven years since Gorillaz’ last American concert — a streak they broke last night (April 25) at Rough Trade NYC. Fans slept outside overnight to buy tickets to the show, where the virtual band played their new album Humanz in its entirety, reports Stereogum. Concertgoers shared footage from the show on social media, treating fans outside NYC to a glimpse of Gorillaz’ next chapter.

For the encore, the band played “Last Living Soul” and “Kids With Guns” before closing with the 2001 classic, “Clint Eastwood.” Collaborators Peven Everett, Posdnuos of De La Soul, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis appeared onstage through the concert.

During “Clint Eastwood,” Damon Albarn invited a fan onstage to rap Del The Funky Homosapien’s part on “Clint Eastwood, but the lady said she was “tripping balls” and overcome with stage fright. Albarn let her “hang out,” anyway.

The band’s full U.S. tour kicks off July 8 in Chicago, after their Demon Dayz festival in the UK See footage from the historic NYC show here:

