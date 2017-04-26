Father John Misty Crucifies Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain in New Video

By Abby Hassler

Father John Misty has outdone himself in his new music video for “Total Entertainment Forever.”

The video stars Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain, who is stuck inside a VR game George Washington happens to be controlling.

Directed by Four Gods and a Baby, Misty, who has papier-mâché hooks for hands, and his minions dressed up as Ronald McDonald crucify Culkin alongside Jon Arbuckle from Garfield and Bill Clinton.

Overwhelmed yet? On top of it all, an angry Ronald McDonald bursts from Misty’s chest, Culkin spends his last moments taking a selfie with one of his tormentors.

Watch the insanity below.