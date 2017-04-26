DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Darius Rucker Ages Up for ‘Undercover Boss’ Appearance

April 26, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: darius rucker

By Abby Hassler

Country music star Darius Rucker will appear on an upcoming episode of Undercover Boss, only he won’t be playing his youthful self. The singer recently revealed his “old man” disguise over social media, where he was sporting more than a few grey hairs.

During the episode, Rucker visits Austin, Texas, as an older western-looking man to scout out up-and-coming musicians.

Rucker announced his appearance over social media, with side-by-side photos and the caption, “The jig’s up! I went undercover in Austin to scout out some incredible musicians on #UndercoverBoss. Watch May 12 at 8/7c on @CBS!!”

Check out his transformation below.

