Cam Enjoys a Pre-Stagecoach Day at the Empire Polo Club

“When you get into this area, it’s just desert and rocks.” country singer Cam says of Indio, California.

“And then all of the sudden, it’s palm trees, beautiful bright colored flowers, golf courses, resorts, restaurants and it’s like, ‘Where did this come from?”

That’s what visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area often ask on their first visit, when they first get to the desert oasis, whether they are traveling to relax at a resort, or to attend one of the many festivals that take place at the Empire Polo Club, including Coachella (which took place over the last two weekends), the country music-heavy Stagecoach (which Cam will be playing this coming weekend) or the classic rock gathering Desert Trip (which last year, united Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, The Who, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Pink Floyd mastermind Roger Waters).

Cam, a lover of horses, knew very little about polo before visiting the grounds. Alex Hagen IV, owner of the Empire Polo Grounds said to her “Come out here, we’ll get you on a polo pony, give you a lesson!”

“The horses came first,” he explains. “The music came afterwards, but the music is the big deal, and basically, people come from all over the world.” The first Stagecoach country music festival took place in 2007, and it has been a can’t-miss event ever since.

“It’s beautiful. It’s such a gorgeous setting. You never get tired of being here.” Cam sighs. “It’s amazing to get to see those polo fields, they’ve catered it to so many different types of experiences. There is something really sacred about this place. This natural magic. It’s something that everyone should see in their lifetime.”