Usher, Hailee Steinfeld, More Raise Over $1 Million for Diabetes Research

By Annie Reuter

It was a star-studded night on Saturday (April 22) in Los Angeles for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund’s Imagine Gala. Usher, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brec Bassinger, Hailee Steinfeld and James “Jimmy Jam” Harris were among the celebrities at the event, which raised over $1 million for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Related: Usher Pays Tribute to Late Stepson Kile

“We’re going to find a solution. We’re going to fight this. We’re going to figure it out,” Usher said at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund’s Imagine Gala.

Usher said he was approached by Harris to perform at the Gala, but he was determined to play a bigger role since his son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age five, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

“I now live with that reality — the agony of what I have to deal with alone. I feel like I’m a disappointment to my child,” Usher said. “If he’s too high, is it something that I did? Is it something I could have done better?”

Andra Day was also on hand for the event, which took place at the Beverly Hilton, and gave the opening performance while Steinfeld closed the evening with several songs including her hit “I Love Me.”