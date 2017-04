By Abby Hassler

T-Pain has dropped a blistering new single called “See Me Comin.”

Co-produced by Dre Moon and X-Plosive, the track features the rapper’s iconic auto-tune growl and rumbling bass beats.

Although he has released a series of one-off tracks, including “Dan Bilzerian” with Lil Yachty, there’s no update on if and when T-Pain’s next album, reportedly titled Stoicville: The Phoenix, will be released.

Listen to the new track below.