Radiohead Did NOT Cover Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’

Though it was fun to watch Thom Yorke shake it to the reggaeton hit April 25, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: daddy yankee, Radiohead

By Abby Hassler

Sadly, Radiohead did not cover Daddy Yankee’s reggaeton hit “Gasolina” at the band’s April 17 show in Berkeley, California.

Related: Radiohead Have New Species of Ant Named after Them

The viral video surfaced three days ago, and features frontman Thom Yorke enthusiastically shaking his hips and dancing to the iconic single. Since this time, the video has been wildly shared over social media.

NPR set the record straight today (April 25) by sharing the actual set list the band played at the Greek Theater earlier this month. According to reports, Radiohead was actually performing “Myxomatosis” from their 2003 album, Hail To The Thief.

Still hilarious. Enjoy the fake video below.

