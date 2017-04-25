Paul McCartney Adds NYC/NJ Shows to ‘One On One’ Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Paul McCartney has added some big dates to his One On One tour.

McCartney will play New York City and New Jersey this fall including gigs at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10am local time.

Check out the full list of dates below.

9/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/19- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/26- Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

