Muse, Gorillaz, Blink-182 to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas

Festival-goers will see headlining sets from Blink-182, Muse, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Muse and Gorillaz. April 25, 2017 4:02 PM
By Radio.com Staff

For the fifth straight year, Life is Beautiful — a yearlong movement culminating in an immersive three-day celebration of music, art, food and ideas — returns to Downtown Las Vegas Sept. 22-24.

The 2017 edition of Las Vegas’music festival will see headlining sets from Blink-182, Muse, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Muse and, in one of the band’s limited number of festival appearances this year, Gorillaz. Among the other notable acts are Chance The Rapper, The xx, MGMT, Haim, Cage The Elephant, 2 Chainz, DREAMCAR, Slightly Stoopid, Two Door Cinema Club, Wiz Khalifa, and Kaskade. See the full lineup below.

Festivalgoers will enjoy three full days of performances by marquee musicians, numerous works of art by internationally known artists, standup performances by top comedians, dishes from Las Vegas’ top restaurants and thought-provoking speakers.

Recently named “Music Festival of the Year” by Pollstar, Life is Beautiful attracted more than 137,000 attendees in 2016 — Ticket for all three days go on sale Thurs., Apr. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

