DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Tracks Flood the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

All of them charted? Damn. April 25, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Hayden Wright

It’s no surprise that Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is a huge hit, but damn! Every song on the album charted on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart, a feat also achieved by The Weeknd’s Starboy and Drake’s More Life. Drake charted all 22 songs from More Life in addition to two more — breaking the record for most singles charted at once by a Hot 100 artist. Still, Kendrick managed a clean sweep (and won the chart’s top spot).

Related: Kendrick Lamar Unveils Dates for ‘The DAMN. Tour’

“Humble” debuted at number one and “DNA” is not far behind at number four. The other songs include “Loyalty” (14), “Element” (16), “Love” (18), “Yah” (32), “XXX” (33), “Feel” (35), “Pride” (37), “Lust” (42), “Fear” (50), “Blood” (54), “God” (58) and “Duckworth” (63).

Lamar recently announced his summer tour promoting the album, which kicks off July 12 in Phoenix.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live