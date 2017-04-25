DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Beat Was Originally Intended for Gucci Mane

April 25, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, Mike Will Made It

By Abby Hassler

In a recent interview with NPR, producer, Mike WiLL Made-It, revealed some surprising news about Kendrick Lamar’s lead track, “HUMBLE.” from the rapper’s latest album, DAMN.

Produced by Mike, the producer explained he had originally created the beat in “HUMBLE” for Gucci Mane.

“I made that beat [last year] when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail; I made it with him in mind,” Mike revealed. “I was just thinking, damn, Gucci’s about to come home; it’s got to be something urgent that’s just going to take over the radio. And I felt like that beat was that. I ended up not doing it with Gucci and I let Kendrick hear it.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

 

