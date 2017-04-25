Kane Brown Reveals Engagement to Girlfriend Katelyn Jae

By Abby Hassler

Kane Brown recently told his fans at a Philadelphia concert April 18 that he is engaged to his girlfriend Katelyn Jae.

A fan video caught the sweet moment on tape, where the “Thunder in the Rain” country music singer said he had to tell his Philly fans since he was in his sweetheart’s hometown.

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Brown explained in the video. “Some people found out on Instagram today and I had to delete this video … I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.”

Check out Kane’s announcement below.