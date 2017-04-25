DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Jeremih Drops ‘I Think of You’ Video Ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean

April 25, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Chris Brown, Jeremih

By Abby Hassler

Jeremih just dropped the music video for his Montell Jordan-sampling single “I Think of You,” which showcases collaborations and with Chris Brown and Big Sean.

Related: Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Directed by Daniel Cz and executive produced by Andrew Listermann, the clip features all three of the artists trying to win the affection of a woman who doesn’t seem to want to give them any attention.

It’s a rare on-camera appearance for Jeremih, who hasn’t made a music video for one of his own singles in over six years (via Spin).

Watch the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live