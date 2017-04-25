DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Harry Styles to Spend a Week on ‘The Late Late Show’

The singer will appear on the show for an entire week, beginning May 15. April 25, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Late Late Show with James Corden

By Abby Hassler

A whole week with Harry Styles? The Late Late Show just released a new promo featuring host James Corden and Styles, where Corden agrees to let the singer crash on the studio’s couch for a week.

During the video, Corden lays down the rules, telling Styles he can’t have any guests and that he will have to work for his room and board.

“I could sing?” Styles suggests, as a way to work off his stay. Corden quickly shuts him down, saying, “I do the singing.”

Corden teased fans about the appearance over social media, writing, “A whole week with @harry_styles? God help us all. #LateLateStyles”

Styles will appear for an entire week on The Late Late Show beginning May 15. The One Direction star’s debut solo album is slated for release May 12.

Check out the media below.

