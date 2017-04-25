Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single ‘Most Girls’

By Abby Hassler

Hailee Steinfeld took to social media to reveal the cover and release date (April 28) for her upcoming single, “Most Girls.” This song is expected to be the lead track from her debut record.

The 20-year-old star has already collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly for the single “At My Best,” along with Grey & Zedd’s “Starving,” Kato & Sigala’s “Show You Love” and Digital Farm Animal’s “Digital Love.”

These singles have allowed her to successfully transition from being an Oscar-nominated actress to rising superstar this past year. As Steinfeld has collaborated in multiple genres, it isn’t certain what her own unique sound will be.

I suppose fans will have to eagerly wait until Friday to find out.

Check out the post below.