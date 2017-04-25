DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Listen to Gorillaz’s New Track ‘The Apprentice’

And watch a cartoon video interview they did to plug 'Humanz.' April 25, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Damon Albarn, Gorillaz, jamie hewlitt

By Jon Wiederhorn

Gorillaz were actively marketing their upcoming record Humanz long before they started releasing songs from the project. Since then, they have dropped several album tracks and remixes along with some pretty cutting edge video, courtesy of Gorillaz visual guru Jamie Hewlitt.

Related: Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn Removed all Trump References From ‘Humanz’

Now, in advance of the album’s Friday release, the group has released the silky, soulful cut “The Apprentice.” While the track features neither Donald Trump nor Gene Simmons, it contains guest appearances from English singer/songwriters Rag’ n ‘Bone Man and RAY BLK and rapper Zebra Katz.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz released “Let Me Out,” which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples. And on April 20, the group released its first video interview on YouTube, with band members Damon Albarn and Hewlitt voicing the animated musicians 2-D and Murdoc.

Listen to “Apprentice” here:

And check out the Gorillaz interview below:

 

