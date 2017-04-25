DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Drake to Host First-Ever ‘NBA Awards’

April 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Drake

By Abby Hassler

Drake loves the NBA. Not only is the rapper the global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, but now he will host the inaugural NBA Awards on TNT June 26.

The award ceremony will take place at Basketball City at New York City’s Pier 36 at 9:00 pm ET. The event will honor some of the league’s top athletes, in categories such as NBA Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

Drizzy took to social media to confirm the announcement, writing, “Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in.”

