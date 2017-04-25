Dave Grohl Embarrassed by His Scott Bao Haircut and Full Diaper

By Radio.com Staff

As Dave Grohl continues to shill for his mother’s new book, From Cradle to Stage, the Foo Fighters frontman has released a funny new video clip where he calls his mother to complain about some fairly embarrassing photos found within its pages.

While reading the book Grohl discovers several photos including one where, as a child, he’s seen wearing a cowboy hat and pants that appear to be pooched out by a rather full diaper. Another photo that Grohl wishes hadn’t made the book shows the rocker a pre-teen. “When I see the photo of me with a Scott Bao haircut,” says Grohl, “that’s not conducive to my rock and roll rebel image.”

As the clip progresses, Grohl’s mother attempts to defuse his embarrassment by pointing out that the book is not jsut about him. It’s also about other rockers and their mothers like Pharrell Williams, Michael Stipe, Dr. Dre and Adam Levine.

“I don’t mind making fun of Adam Levine, but let’s not make fun of Dr. Dre.,” Grohl is quick to point out. Sadly, it’s too late. The book is now in stores.

Pick up a copy and see the photos for yourself.