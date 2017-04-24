Selena Gomez Celebrates TV Brother’s Real-Life Wedding

DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Ten years ago, a young Selena Gomez made her Disney Channel debut on The Wizards of Waverly Place, the comedy about a family with magical abilities who live in Greenwich Village. Selena’s kept in touch with her former co-stars and attended the wedding of her on-screen brother David Henrie and former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill. This weekend, she shared a cute slideshow of before-and-after group photos, signaling that the entire cast of Wizards was in attendance at the nuptials.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” Gomez wrote. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

Selena also posed for some photo booth pictures at the reception, alongside her former Disney Channel colleagues. You can take the wizards out of Waverly Place, but you can’t take the Waverly place out of the wizards. See photos from the celebration here:

