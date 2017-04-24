DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Phoenix Announce New Album ‘Ti Amo’

April 24, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Phoenix

By Radio.com Staff

Phoenix have announced their new studio album Ti Amo, which will be released on June 9.

Related: Phoenix to Tour North America this Summer

In a new profile by The New York Times, singer Thomas Mars discussed the album’s lead track “J-Boy,” which he describes as having “a sort of romantic sci-fi feeling I like.”

Mars specifically sites Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind as inspiring. “My wife told me that a teacher once said to her, ‘This is the best metaphor for being an artist,'” he said. “And when you look at it this way, it’s incredible — the whole neighborhood looks at this guy [Richard Dreyfuss’s character] like he’s insane, but he has a vision.”

The band previewed “J-Boy” in a Calvin Klein underwear ad, which was directed by Mars’ wife Sofia Coppola.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live