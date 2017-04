By Abby Hassler

Pentatonix just released the music video for their cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” This new single is off their recently released album, PTX Vol. IV – Classics.

The video features the artists singing against a black background, while the camera circles around them. This clip follows their prior videos for covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Lennon’s “Imagine” and more.

Watch the video below.