DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar Unveils Dates for ‘The DAMN. Tour’

D.R.A.M. and Travis Scott will join the North American tour. April 24, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Hayden Wright

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. has captivated fans since the moment of its release, and now they’ll have the chance to see him perform the new material on the road.

Related: Want a Signed Vinyl Copy of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’?

On Monday morning (April 24), Lamar announced The DAMN. Tour, a 17-show trip across North America that kicks off in Phoenix on July 12. D.R.A.M. and Travis Scott will be along for the ride, and the tour will stop in Texas, Atlanta, D.C., Detroit, Chicago and more. It wraps up in Los Angeles on August 6.

Kendrick tweeted an official poster with a full itinerary. Ticket on sale and venue information has yet to be disclosed.

7/12 – Phoenix, AZ
7/14 – Dallas, TX
7/15 – Houston, TX
7/17 – Atlanta, GA
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA
7/20 – Brooklyn, NY
7/21 – Washington, DC
7/22 – Boston, MA
7/25 – Toronto, ON
7/26 – Detroit, MI
7/27 – Chicago, IL
7/29 – Denver, CO
8/1 – Seattle, WA
8/2 – Vancouver, BC
8/4 – Oakland, CA
8/5 – Las Vegas, NV
8/6 – Los Angeles, CA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live