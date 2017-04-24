Gregg Allman Addresses Hospice Report

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today a report surfaced that Gregg Allman had gone into hospice care.

This afternoon, the iconic singer took to social media to alleviate concern, and while he acknowledged that he was resting per doctor’s orders, he seemed optimistic that he’d be on the road again soon.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin'”

See Allman’s post below.