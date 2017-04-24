George Strait Announces Additional ‘2 Nights of Number 1’s’ Dates

By Abby Hassler

After the success of George Strait’s 2 Nights of Number 1’s at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, The King of Country Music will add more dates this July, September and December.

On April 7 and 8, Strait played his record-setting collection of 60 Number 1 hits for eager fans. He did this by playing 30 of his hits on the first night and the last 30 on the second.

“Back when we announced 2 Nights of Number 1’s, I said if the fans wanted to hear more, we would look at it,” Strait explained. “Well, we heard them loud and clear. This is something they want more of, so that’s what they will get.”

General admission and VIP tickets for the July 28 and 29 2 Nights of Number 1’s are now on sale.