Ed Sheeran Addresses Retirement Rumors

By Abby Hassler

Folks, Ed Sheeran is NOT quitting music. MTV UK posted a story today (April 24) that suggested the “Shape of You” singer plans to hold off on his music career for five or 10 years before releasing a new record.

The article cited a Daily Star article from Sunday (April 23), which features interviews with sources supposedly close to the superstar musician.

“Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music,” one source told the Daily Star. “He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

Sheeran quickly dismissed the rumors on social media by tweeting a link to the story with the straightforward caption, “Das Bollocks.”

