Clint Black Extends ‘On Purpose’ Tour

Clint Black is extending his On Purpose tour.

The new run of dates kicks off on June 17 in Andover, KS. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28.

“Performing live in concert is the most rewarding part of my career,” said Black. “It’s a chance every night, to connect with people through music and laughter in an exchange with the audience that goes beyond just playing music. For all of the travel and time away from our families, it’s that connection with the audience that makes it all worthwhile.”

Check out Black’s new dates below.

6/17 Andover, Kansas

8/13 Newton, New Jersey

8/25 Lake Charles, Louisiana

9/8 Tuscaloosa, Alabama

9/9 Biloxi, Mississippi

9/15 The Villages, Florida

9/21 Asheville, North Carolina

9/29 St. Louis, Missouri

9/30 Kansas City, Missouri

10/5 Verona, New York

10/6 Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

10/7 Rochester, New Hampshire

10/14 North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

12/14 Las Vegas, Nevada

12/15 Santa Ynez, California

