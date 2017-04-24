Clint Black Extends ‘On Purpose’ Tour

By Radio.com Staff
Clint Black is extending his On Purpose tour.
The new run of dates kicks off on June 17 in Andover, KS. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28.
“Performing live in concert is the most rewarding part of my career,” said Black. “It’s a chance every night, to connect with people through music and laughter in an exchange with the audience that goes beyond just playing music. For all of the travel and time away from our families, it’s that connection with the audience that makes it all worthwhile.”
Check out Black’s new dates below.
6/17 Andover, Kansas
8/13 Newton, New Jersey
8/25 Lake Charles, Louisiana
9/8 Tuscaloosa, Alabama
9/9 Biloxi, Mississippi
9/15 The Villages, Florida
9/21 Asheville, North Carolina
9/29 St. Louis, Missouri
9/30 Kansas City, Missouri
10/5 Verona, New York
10/6 Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
10/7 Rochester, New Hampshire
10/14 North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
12/14 Las Vegas, Nevada
12/15 Santa Ynez, California
