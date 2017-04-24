DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Bruce Springsteen Surprise Set at Steven Van Zandt Concert

April 24, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Little Stevie, Steven Van Zandt

By Robyn Collins

When Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul took the stage Sunday night (April 22) at Paramount Theater in New Jersey, fans were expecting a great show — but they got a bonus when Bruce Springsteen joined the band for a couple of songs.

Related: Bruce Springsteen & Joe Grushecky Release Trump Protest Song

The show took place at the New Jersey Asbury Music and Film Festival. After Van Zandt introduced The Boss as his “brother from another mother,” the two performed “It’s Been a Long Time,” from the 1991 album Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Chuck Berry’s “Bye Bye Johnny.”

During the rest of the set, Van Zandt previewed some songs from his upcoming album, Soulfire, which is scheduled for release on May 19.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live