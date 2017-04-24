Bring Me The Horizon Give Clues about Next Album

By Radio.com Staff

Just after playing a series sold-out U.S. shows, BBC Radio 1‘s Rock Show host Daniel P. Carter caught up with the band to explore why the band is just now catching on stateside and what their next album may sound like.

Speaking with the guitarist Lee Malia, Carter asked why he thought the band was so big in the UK yet a decade into their career they’re just beginning to play larger venues stateside. “It’s a lot harder to break into radio in America,” starts Malia. “There’s a whole ‘nother audience over here just listening to radio that don’t know your band even exists. In England you’re kinda like… if you’re on the radio everyone hears it and kinda knows what’s going on but over hear in America the radio rock scene is huge. If you break into that then you get a whole new audience that never knew about you.

When asked what the new yet-to-be-written record may sound like, keyboardist/producer Jordan Fish confessed, “I don’t think any of us know. I know there’s a few things I know it won’t be. It’s not going to be a pop record. That’s something that I don’t think we’d ever do, like a straight boring pop record. It’s not going to be a super heavy heavy record either.”

“I think we’ll probably take bits from what we did on Sempiternal, bits from what we did on That’s The Spirit and take it off in another direction. As long as it’s interesting and exciting that’s all I really care about.”

“I understand there’s a load of people that want us to be super heavy and a load of people who only like the last album and don’t like the heavier stuff,” explains Fish. “That’s just the nature of a band that’s changed styles so much across the course of their career. For us, I just want to write something good and where it sits genre-wise is something someone else can worry about.”

Listen to the full interview below.