Zayn Malik and PARTYNEXTDOOR Release NSFW Video for ‘Still Got Time’

By Jon Wiederhron

Zayn Malik gets into full-blown party mode (again) in his NSFW video “Still Got Time.” It starts subtly enough. He walks downstairs in a ski cap, pensively smoking a cigarette. Then a dozen people run past him as if they’re in a marathon. That’s when the party begins.

Shots are poured and consumed. People are dancing, groping one another and taking cell phone pictures of the debauchery. It’s Zayn’s ultimate party; there’s a tattoo artist, revelers spraying graffiti on the walls and completely topless girls.

The song is the first single from Zayn’s second studio album, due out this summer. The video was filmed at Zayn’s home in London and directed by Calmatic (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak).

“I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn’s management at 7 a.m.,” said Calmatic of the shoot. “They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn’t know what to expect.”

Knowing it was Zayn, he should have expected what he got. “When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable,” Calmatic said. “So we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll. The rest is history.”

