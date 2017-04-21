DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Students Cover Prince’s ‘Let’s Work’ in Adorable Video

April 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Prince

By Abby Hassler

Today is the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. As many fans are still feeling the loss of the iconic superstar, it may help to reflect on the Prince legacy and influence left behind for future generations.

Students from Girard College Lower School in Philadelphia covered Prince’s “Let’s Work” track back in December of 2016. In the video, the students offer an adorable, well-planned rendition of Prince’s 1981 hit.

Watch the adorable video below.

