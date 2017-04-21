DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Paris Jackson Shares Photos with Godfather Macaulay Culkin

April 21, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson

By Robyn Collins

Paris Jackson shared some quality family time with and her godfather Macaulay Culkin late Thursday night.

The child actor appeared in several clips on Jackson’s Instagram Stories, including one where she put a neon orange paint on the actor’s forehead, posting, “Simba! All the light touches your kingdom.” There’s also a sweet hugging pic complete with bunny emoji.

Culkin, who was friends with the late Michael Jackson, was named godfather to his three children and has been seen spending time with Paris since her father’s death, according to ET.

🐰

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

