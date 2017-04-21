DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Drops ‘At My Best’ Video Featuring Hailee Steinfeld

April 21, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Hailee Steinfeld, Machine Gun Kelly

By Abby Hassler

Machine Gun Kelly just dropped the new music video for his latest single, “At My Best,” off his upcoming album, Bloom. The rapper’s third studio album is slated for release May 12.

“At My Best” features Hailee Steinfeld, who also stars in the video. Directed by Hannah Lux and produced by Happy Perez, the video features the two running around L.A., sitting on a bus and spending time in a grungy club.

Watch the music video below.

