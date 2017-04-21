DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Take Credit for Predators’ Playoff Sweep

April 21, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: dierks bentley, Luke Bryan

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan kicked off the Predators-Blackhawks hockey game Wednesday night (April 20) by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Bryan took to social media afterward with an enthusiastic, cheering photo of himself with the caption, “Let’s do this.”

Related: Carrie Underwood Performs National Anthem at Husband’s NHL Playoff Game

After the game, Bryan and fellow country star Dierks Bentley jokingly took credit for the Predator’s 4-1 victory.

Writing on social media, Bentley joked, “I don’t think we should take all the credit but I will say once @lukebryan and I put these hats on the @predsnhl scored two goals in a row! Just sayin.”

Check out the posts below.

lets do this @predsNHL. #predspride

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live