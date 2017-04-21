DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

LeBron James Can’t Stop Listening to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’

"It hit home for me at times because I was a kid that grew up in the inner city." April 21, 2017 9:29 AM
By Robyn Collins

After LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a hard fought playoff win against the Indiana Pacers Thursday night (April 20), he talked music more than basketball.

When a TNT reporter asked the baller about Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.,’ he eagerly shared his thoughts, reports Complex.

“I haven’t stopped listening to it since he sent it to me,” LeBron said. “I don’t even know if that was last week or not — before it came out. The guy is an unbelievable talent. His wordplay and his lyrics is unbelievable. And it hit home for me at times because I was a kid that grew up in the inner city.”

“His story of, the notion of you either play basketball or sell drugs or that’s it,” he continued. “There’s no out. You become a statistic. As an African-American kid growing up in the inner city, they don’t believe that you can get out and become something. That’s why I’m able to relate to a lot of his lyrics and relate to a lot of his stories. So he’s an unbelievable artist, an unbelievable person. “I’m glad he’s able to put those words on to a track and then for all of us to be able to hear it. For me, I definitely appreciate it.”

