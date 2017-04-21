DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar to Drop More Music?

April 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Last week, some fans bought into a theory developed on Reddit that Kendrick Lamar would release an additional album on Easter Sunday (April 16) following the recent release of DAMN.

Though this day passed without a surprise album release, Lamar revealed over Instagram Live yesterday (April 20) that he has “some more music.”

The rapper was at an album signing in his native city of Compton, California, when he dropped the exciting news. Whether or not Lamar intends to drop the new music in the near future is not yet confirmed or certain.

But most fans would agree, sooner would be better.

Listen Live