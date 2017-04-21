DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar Confirms No New Music Is Coming

Major bummer, everyone April 21, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Sorry everyone, Kendrick Lamar just confirmed he won’t be putting out new music anytime soon.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Explains His Fox News Jabs on ‘DAMN.’

One fan theory suggested Lamar would drop a follow up to DAMN. on Easter. Earlier today (April 21) fans got excited when Kendrick posted a video from a record signing saying he had “some more music.”

Taking to twitter Lamar set the record straight, writing: “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. 💯#DAMN”

Check out the post below.

