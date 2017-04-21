DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Dierks Bentley Tapped for Airport Board Gig

He promised not to encourage anyone to get drunk on a plane. April 21, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: dierks bentley

By Robyn Collins

You might put this in the “only in Nashville” list.

“Drunk on a Plane,” singer, Dierks Bentley has been nominated to serve on the governing board for the Nashville International Airport, reports Billboard.

It’s not quite as strange as it seems; the country superstar is a Nashville resident, as well as a pilot, himself.

Related: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley Play Merle Haggard’s ‘Ramblin’ Man’ on ‘Colbert’

Mayor Meghan Barry selected the singer to fill the latest vacancy on The Nashville Airport Authority’s board of director, stating that Bentley will bring a “unique perspective,” to the organization.

The Metro Council will vote on the appointment next month. The volunteer position receives no compensation.

The airport authority sets policy and votes on capital-spending at both the city’s main airport and the John C. Tune Airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live