Brad Paisley Debuts ‘Love and War’ Video with John Fogerty

April 21, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, John Fogerty

By Abby Hassler

Brad Paisley just dropped his 11th studio album, Love and War, and shared the music video for the title track, which features a collaboration with rock legend John Fogerty, on Friday (April 21).

The video was shot around San Diego, California, and designed to to raise awareness about how veterans are treated after they have served.

Paisley posted the video to social media with the caption, “One of the more important things I’ve ever said and I’m so honored to say it with John Fogerty.”

Watch the video below.

