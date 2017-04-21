DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Listen to Brad Paisley’s ‘Love And War,’ Featuring Mick Jagger, Timbaland

April 21, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, John Fog, Mick Jagger, timbaland

By Robyn Collins

Brad Paisley has finally released his much-anticipated 11th studio album, Love And War.

For the project, which was recorded in a farmhouse studio outside Nashville, Paisley recruited some unexpected names. Proving that he is still willing to take risks musically, the country superstar enlisted Mick Jagger for “Drive of Shame.”

In addition, Paisley collaborated with one of Justin Timberlake’s favorite producers, Timbaland, on “Grey Goose Chase.”

The country artist teamed up with country legend Bill Anderson for “Dying to See Her,” and John Fogerty for the title track, “Love And War.”

Love and War dropped over night, April 20. Check it out here:

