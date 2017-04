By Radio.com Staff

All Time Low pay tribute to Green Day with a new cover of band’s classic cut “Longview.”

The cover is part of a Spotify series which also features Pierce The Veil’s take on “Coming Clean,” and Taking Back Sunday covering “She.”

All Time Low will release their new album Last Young Renegade on June 2; check out their take on a Green Day classic below.