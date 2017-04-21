DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

A$AP Rocky and Juicy J Assist D.R.A.M. on ‘Gilligan’

The trio set sail on a three-hour tour. April 21, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: A$AP Rocky, D.R.A.M., Juicy J

By Hayden Wright

D.R.A.M.’s new track “Gilligan” features A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, and follows up his 2016 album Big Baby D.R.A.M. Rocky debuted the song at a Coachella party over the weekend, and now the official record is on streaming services for fans to enjoy. D.R.A.M. drew inspiration from the 1960s TV series Gilligan’s Island and the lyrics reference being lost on an island.

Related: D.R.A.M. Finds His Puppet Twin in New ‘Cute’ Video

“Gilligan lost, turned trill again, need a vitamin, wait a min/ Better yet, a ritalin for my adrenaline/ If I’m up in my feelings, better pay the man,” he raps.

Listen to “Gilligan” here:

 

