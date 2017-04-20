Taylor Swift Calls Ed Sheeran ’A Fighter’

By Robyn Collins

Ten-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift had some kind words for her friend Ed Sheeran, and she wrote them down in an essay for Time’s 100 Most Influential People collection.

She shared that a young Sheeran started writing songs and playing instruments, and that he soon became an unstoppable force.

Related: Elton John Praises James Corden in ‘Time 100’ Essay

“Ed became less of a boy and more of a tank,” she wrote. “He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He’s like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even noticed he’d been knocked down.”

In the essay, Swift told a story about their close friendship and the British singer/songwriter’s greatest moment of insecurity.

“A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated, Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ Yes, you are, I said. You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years.

“It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance-shoe store in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and said, ‘You have to hear this.’ It was a song he’d just finished called ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.”

The country-pop queen of the crossover concluded, “Congratulations to my friend Ed, for the legacy you’ve already built and the brilliant hook you probably just came up with five minutes ago.”