DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Rise Against Debut New Track ‘The Violence’

April 20, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Rise Against

By Radio.com Staff

Rise Against have released a new single titled “The Violence.”

Related: Deftones, Rise Against Announce 2017 Tour Dates

The track is the first single from the band’s new album Wolves, which will be released on June 9. It’s the first new music from the band since 2014’s The Black Market.

In addition to three previously announced small shows at House of Vans in Chicago and Brooklyn and a show at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles, the Chicago band announced a date at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium July 13. Of Mice and Men will open. KROQ pre-sale begins this Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 am PT and general on-sale is Friday, April 21 via AXS.com.

Check out the latest from Rise Against below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live