DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Prince’s ‘Deliverance’ EP Pulled From Streaming Services

Fans will have to continue to wait to hear six previously unreleased songs. April 20, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Prince

By Jon Wiederhorn

The six previously unreleased Prince songs that were scheduled to be released on Friday may never see the light of day.

Yesterday (April 19), the Deliverance EP title track was removed from iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google Play and it looks like the EP won’t be coming out on it’s planned date of April 21, the one  year anniversary of the death of the music legend.

Related: Prince’s EP, ‘Deliverance,’ Meets Legal Challenge

The title was pulled due to a legal challenged Prince’s estate filed on Wednesday. The estate requested that a judge block Deliverance‘s delivery after filing a lawsuit against the EP’s co-producer and co-writer George Ian Boxill that claims the producer had no right to hold onto the EP. The estate wants back the masters and all physical and digital copies.

Deliverance features six previously unheard tracks recorded between 2006–2008. In addition to its release tomorrow, a physical version was scheduled to come out June 2. It is currently unclear if Deliverance will be coming out at all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live