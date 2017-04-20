Listen to Gucci Mane’s New Song ‘Coachella’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last weekend, Gucci Mane performed at Coachella and apparently he had such a good time at the California desert festival he decided to write a new song called “Coachella.”

Produced by Murda Beatz and TM-88, “Coachella” came out Wednesday night (April 19) after Mane tweeted about it. The song ends with a sample of the festival crowd, which was treated to performances by Kendrick Lamar, New Order, Lorde and others.

“Coachella” is the fourth new song Mane has dropped this month. Just two-thirds into April, the prolific rapper has already released “Drop Top Wiztop Freestyle,” “Pardon me,” which features Rocko and a remix of “Both,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Listen to “Coachella” below: