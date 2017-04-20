Elton John Praises James Corden in ‘TIME 100’ Essay

By Hayden Wright

TIME Magazine‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world includes musicians — and fans like James Corden, who are perpetually adjacent to music. In his essay on Corden, Elton John explained how early segments of Carpool Karaoke with superstars like George Michael primed his Late Late Show success across the pond.

Related: Taylor Swift Calls Ed Sheeran a Fighter in ‘Time’ Magazine

“James is one of the most hardworking and talented people you will ever meet. But that alone doesn’t explain his extraordinary success,” John writes. “Anyone — friends and fans alike — can tell you that James doesn’t take himself, or others, too seriously. And that’s why he’s able to make us laugh, cry and sing—sometimes all at once.”

Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and John Legend also made the cut:

“Demi Lovato is a remarkably talented artist and performer. But her courage, honesty and willingness to use her own experiences to help others are what make her a true star.” — Arianna Huffington



“It is that authenticity and vulnerability that endear her to us. We are drawn to her honesty, we respect and adore her, and in doing so, we move closer to embracing our own true selves.” — Kerry Washington



“John Legend is a wonderful artist. He’s a remarkable lyricist, and the songs he has giftedly crafted are straight-ahead beautiful melodies that will find a welcoming home in the great library of American songs.” — Harry Belafonte

See TIME‘s full list of honorees (and read the essays) here.