Watch Chris Cornell Deliver ‘The Promise’ on Fallon

April 20, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell

By Robyn Collins

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell performed his new single “The Promise,” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He was joined by longtime bandmate, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron for the orchestral performance.

The song was recorded for an upcoming film about the Armenian genocide. The movie, by the same name, stars Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, and opens in theaters Friday, April 21.

Proceeds from sales will be donated to International Rescue Committee and humanitarian aid.

