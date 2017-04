By Abby Hassler

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music from Phoenix need to watch the latest Calvin Klein Underwear ad.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, the new black-and-white commercial showcases a new song “J-Boy.” The ad features Rashida Jones, Kirsten Dunst and other women showing off the new line. Coppola is married to Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars.

Watch the commercial below.