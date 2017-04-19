DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Want a Signed Vinyl Copy of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’?

April 19, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, u2

By Robyn Collins

For those who love the crisp, high-fidelity sound of actual records, Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘DAMN.’ is getting a vinyl release, according to NMEBut anyone who wants a signed copy has to place an order before by Thursday (April 20) through the Compton rapper’s website.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘DNA.’ Music Video Starring Don Cheadle

The signed vinyl copies are scheduled to ship in July. The rapper’s highly anticipated album, which features U2 and Rihanna, plus a Rat Boy sample, dropped on Friday (April 14).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live