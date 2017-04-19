DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

NIN, Queens of the Stone Age and Reunited Jawbreaker Highlight Riot Fest 2017

Paramore, Prophets of Rage, Wu-Tang Clan and M.I.A. are just a few of names announced in the first wave of performers. April 19, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Riot Fest

By Abby Hassler

Officials from Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017 announced the first wave of bands included in this year’s lineup, which include Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and exclusive reunion of the punk band Jawbreaker.

The announcement included over 70 artists, some of which include Paramore, Prophets of Rage, Wu-Tang Clan, M.I.A., New Order and a DJ set from the Beastie Boys’ Mike D.

The festival will place Sept. 15 to 17 at Douglas Park. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today (April 19) at noon CDT.

